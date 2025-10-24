Starbucks files lawsuit against Mardin cafe over alleged trademark copy

MARDİN

Starbucks Corporation, the globally recognized American coffee chain, has filed a lawsuit against a cafe and boutique hotel in the southeastern province of Mardin, claiming trademark infringement.

The case targets İhsan Çiçek, owner of Şikeft Cafe and Şikeft Boutique Hotel, who operates under the brand name “Şikeftbucks” in the city’s historic district of Midyat.

According to the complaint submitted to an intellectual and industrial property court in Istanbul, Starbucks alleges that the cafe’s product, including coffee and other food items, use combinations and branding that closely imitate the company’s own “BUCKS” trademark.

Starbucks argues this unauthorized use has caused financial and reputational harm.

Founded in Seattle in 1971, Starbucks has grown into a global brand with over 40,000 stores in more than 80 countries, offering not only coffee but also a wide range of drinks, pastries and branded merchandise. The company is known for its distinctive green logo.