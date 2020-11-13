Staircase with 3D image of Galata Tower opens for vistors

ISTANBUL

A three-dimensional figure of the Galata Tower on a staircase in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district’s Meşrutiyet Street is worthy of appreciation.

It is now open for visitors to come and see the artworks done by the Galata University students, together with Ukrainian street artist Alex Maksiov, who worked on the painting project.

Other drawings of historical houses and significant features of the Galata neighborhood also beautifies the staircase.