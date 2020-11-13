Staircase with 3D image of Galata Tower opens for vistors

  • November 13 2020 07:00:00

Staircase with 3D image of Galata Tower opens for vistors

ISTANBUL
Staircase with 3D image of Galata Tower opens for vistors

A three-dimensional figure of the Galata Tower on a staircase in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district’s Meşrutiyet Street is worthy of appreciation.

It is now open for visitors to come and see the artworks done by the Galata University students, together with Ukrainian street artist Alex Maksiov, who worked on the painting project.

Other drawings of historical houses and significant features of the Galata neighborhood also beautifies the staircase.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

    Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

  2. How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

    How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

  3. Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

    Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

  4. ‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

    ‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

  5. Turkish Roquefort fights with imitators as it sets sights on competing with French cheese

    Turkish Roquefort fights with imitators as it sets sights on competing with French cheese
Recommended
Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine
Turkey vigilant in guarding against COVID-19: Study

Turkey vigilant in guarding against COVID-19: Study
Turkish Cypriot president meets UN peacekeeping chief

Turkish Cypriot president meets UN peacekeeping chief

Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir
Symbols emerging on renewed playground leads to criminal investigation

Symbols emerging on renewed playground leads to criminal investigation
Turkish investment in Somalia had broader economic impact: Official

Turkish investment in Somalia had broader economic impact: Official
WORLD At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 74 migrants died in a "devastating" shipwreck on Nov. 12 off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said, the latest in a spate of migrant vessel sinkings in the central Mediterranean.
WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.