Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake to pay visit to key lender China

Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake to pay visit to key lender China

COLOMBO
Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake to pay visit to key lender China

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will travel to the island's largest bilateral lender China for talks in January, he said on Decç 21, days after completing a long-delayed foreign debt restructure.

China accounted for more than half of Sri Lanka's bilateral debt at the time of the 2022 economic crash, when Colombo ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.

Its economy is recovering after receiving an International Monetary Fund rescue package and imposing austerity reforms aimed at repairing the government's ruined finances.

Leftist Dissanayake came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption and tightened his grip after his party won a landslide in snap parliamentary polls.

"I will be going to China mid next month", he told reporters, without setting an exact date.

Dissanayake's first overseas visit as head of state was to neighbouring India, where he was given a red-carpet welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 16.

Regional powerhouse India is competing fiercely with China for influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka sits astride the world's busiest shipping route, which links the Middle East and East Asia, giving its maritime assets strategic importance.

New Delhi has been concerned about Beijing's growing toehold in Sri Lanka, which it sees as being within its sphere of geopolitical influence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

  2. Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

    Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

  3. Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

    Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

  4. Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

    Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

  5. Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership

    Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership
Recommended
Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks
Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data

Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data
Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November

Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November
Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying

Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying
Malaysias 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud

Malaysia's 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud
Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria
WORLD Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Two recently retired senior Israeli intelligence agents shared new details about a deadly clandestine operation years in the making that targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria using exploding pagers and walkie talkies three months ago.
ECONOMY Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

The prices of certain best-selling cars in the Turkish market are struggling to keep up with soaring inflation, even declining in real terms.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿