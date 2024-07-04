Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28 percent haircut

Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28 percent haircut

COLOMBO
Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28 percent haircut

Sri Lanka's private creditors have accepted a 28 percent haircut on $12.5 billion in sovereign bonds, the government announced on Thursday, meeting a key condition of an IMF bailout.

After two days of talks in Paris with most international sovereign bond (ISB) holders, Colombo clinched the final step in restructuring private, bilateral and domestic debt.

The country defaulted on its external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange, and the unprecedented economic crisis forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.

Last week, Sri Lanka announced rescheduling loans from its key bilateral creditor China and other nations, covering up to $10 billion in official loans.

The latest deal with private creditors was announced at the London Stock Exchange, where $4.4 billion out of $12.5 billion of the ISBs were listed.

Under the agreement announced yesterday, the Sri Lankan government said it would pay $225 million upfront to bond holders.

The nominal haircut of 28 percent could go up to almost 40 percent should the South Asian nation's economy contract over the next few years and dip below agreed targets.

Sri Lanka owes $2.18 billion to the China Development Bank, and it was not immediately clear if that debt has also been restructured in line with the ISB deal.

The agreement with bond holders must now be presented to official creditors to ensure "comparability of treatment."

Official creditors are not taking a haircut on the principal, but have agreed to reduce interest rates to an average of 2.1 percent and extend the term of the loans by a further eight years, giving the country more time to repay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices
Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter

Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter
Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent

Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent
Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿