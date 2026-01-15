COP31 Climate Summit set to boost Antalya’s tourism

ISTANBUL
Antalya, one of the world’s premier tourism destinations, is preparing to welcome the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31), set to take place from Nov. 9 to 21, 2026.

The summit is expected to draw representatives from 197 countries, including 70 heads of state, with total participation projected to exceed 80,000.

The scale of the event has prompted extensive preparations by national authorities, local administrations and the tourism sector. The first official planning meeting was recently held under the leadership of Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who will serve as COP31 president.

Industry leaders have emphasized the unprecedented magnitude of the summit. Kaan Kavaloğlu, President of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB) and Vice President of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED), noted that COP31 will surpass even the G20 in scale, with more than three times the number of world leaders expected.

He explained that the Belek, Lara and Kundu regions will be largely dedicated to hosting the event, adding that the summit will extend Antalya’s tourism season, boost the local economy and elevate Türkiye’s global brand value.

Antalya’s Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, Candemir Zoroğlu, highlighted the significance of the timing, stating that COP31 could deliver the best November in the city’s history. He underscored the aim of transforming the summit into a powerful promotional opportunity for Antalya on the international stage.

Global analyses of climate summits suggest that events of this scale generate billions of dollars in economic benefits for host nations.

For Türkiye, COP31 is projected to bring approximately $2 billion in direct and indirect foreign currency inflows, marking a milestone not only for Antalya’s tourism industry but also for the country’s broader economic and diplomatic standing.

Antalya ended 2025 with a new visitor record, welcoming a total of 17.12 million tourists, a 1.17 percent increase compared to 2024.

This marked the second consecutive year of record-breaking arrivals, following the milestone achieved in 2024.

Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom ranked as the top three countries sending the most visitors to the city in 2025.

 

Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation
