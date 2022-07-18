Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

  • July 18 2022 08:57:00

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation too have continued in most parts of the country, with some protesters burning his effigy.

Lawmakers who met on Saturday began the process of electing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by Rajapaksa. Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

The emergency decree issued by Wickremesinghe invokes sections of the Public Security Ordinance that allow him to make regulations in the interests of public security, the preservation of public order, the suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion, or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Under the emergency regulations, Wickremesinghe can authorize detentions, take possession of any property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.

The South Indian island nation is engulfed in an unprecedented economic crisis that has triggered political uncertainty.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because before the crisis the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but top officials say its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult.

The economic hardships led to political upheaval and widespread protests demanding the government led by Rajapaksa step down. Although many ministers resigned in April, Rajapaksa had remained in power until last week.

The main protests have occurred in the capital, Colombo, where protesters occupied the front of the president’s office for more than 100 days.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s meltdown.

Rajapaksa flew first to the Maldives on Wednesday and then to Singapore.

TÜRKIYE Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants

Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign arrivals, tourism revenues in Turkey rose last year

    Foreign arrivals, tourism revenues in Turkey rose last year

  2. Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

    Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

  3. THY carries record passengers in a single day

    THY carries record passengers in a single day

  4. COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry

  5. All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece

    All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece
Recommended
Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus
EU mulls Russia sanctions, as Zelensky sacks top Ukraine officials

EU mulls Russia sanctions, as Zelensky sacks top Ukraine officials
France on alert as forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

France on alert as forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe
Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’
G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks
All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece

All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece
WORLD Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana, the first time the Ebola-like disease has been found in the West African nation, health authorities announced Sunday.

ECONOMY THY carries record passengers in a single day

THY carries record passengers in a single day

Turkish Airlines carried a record number of daily passengers on July 15, a senior company executive said.

SPORTS Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 16, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.