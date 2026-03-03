Türkiye makes strong showing at Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA

Türkiye has made a strong showing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona with more than 30 companies — 19 of them coordinated by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) — Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan said.

“Here, with more than 30 Turkish firms — 19 under the ITO’s coordination — we can say Türkiye has mounted a major presence,” Sayan told Anadolu Agency at the congress venue.

The annual event, organized by the GSMA, is one of the world’s leading gatherings shaping the direction of digital transformation, Sayan said, noting that Türkiye has attended the congress for years.

He said agreements signed on the sidelines of MWC focused on expanding the use of artificial intelligence, developing homegrown communications technologies and encouraging forward-looking investments with international companies.

Sayan also pointed to an investment by Argela, a subsidiary of Türk Telekom, describing it as an important project aimed at tracking and guiding drones.

Turning to domestic plans, Sayan said Türkiye is aiming to introduce 5G to citizens as of April 1, with a launch event “most likely” planned for the night of March 31.

Mobile operators are working across the country to convert 4.5G base stations to 5G, he said, adding that large-scale trials are underway.

“Sometimes, citizens may see a 5G signal while traveling. These are our broad tests, so there will be no problems when 5G arrives,” Sayan said.

Sayan said 2026 would be a key year for the sector. He added that Türk Telekom’s contract, which was due to end on Feb. 28, was extended as of March 1 through 2050, with a clear target to expand fiber infrastructure.

He said the $20 billion agreement includes a $17 billion investment obligation, adding that the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) will oversee compliance.

Sayan also visited the stands of Turkish companies attending MWC and received briefings from executives.