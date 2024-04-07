Spring weather to prevail during 9-day Eid holiday

ISTANBUL

Citizens are expected to enjoy their nine-day Eid holiday in the warmth of the spring season, prominent meteorologist Dr. Orhan Şen has said, saying that temperatures will rise to a comfortable level in the coming days.

While providing insights into the anticipated weather conditions across the country during this period, Şen said air temperatures are expected to remain at average levels.

The temperature in Istanbul is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, in the southern province of Antalya at 21 degrees Celsius, and in the western province of İzmir at 22 degrees Celsius, he said.

This indicates a prevailing spring climate rather than the onset of summer. Şen advises vacationers not to expect typical summer weather, as they may get disappointed.

The lower temperatures during the holiday period are attributed to the influence of a weather system originating from the Black Sea, resulting in cooler evenings due to northern flows.

While no significant precipitation is predicted for the duration of the Eid holiday, regional rainfall is expected, particularly in the Marmara and Aegean regions, causing a slight decrease in temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, precipitation is anticipated in the Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolia regions, particularly on the eve of the holiday. The southeastern Anatolia region, including Şanlıurfa, Mardin and Diyarbakır, may experience heavy rainfall on the first day of Eid, with Hakkari likely to face intense rain on the second and third days.

On April 13-14 weekend, rain is forecast across most parts of Türkiye, posing potential challenges for travelers returning home at the end of the holiday. Şen advises caution, emphasizing the likelihood of slippery roads and increased traffic congestion.