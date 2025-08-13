Spotify launches probe into Türkiye editors over bribery claims: Report

ISTANBUL
Spotify has launched an internal investigation into its editorial team in Türkiye following a wave of allegations, including claims of bribery, censorship and unfair playlisting practices.

 

The move comes after the Turkish Competition Authority announced in early July that it was probing the Swedish-based streaming giant over potential anti-competitive behavior in the country’s music market.

 

The Competition Authority’s investigation is assessing whether Spotify hindered competitors, discriminated against certain content creators and engaged in unfair practices in the distribution of royalties. The review is also examining allegations that some artists receive disproportionate exposure through playlists, potentially violating Türkiye’s competition law.

 

With millions of users nationwide, Spotify is a dominant force in music distribution, making its curated playlists crucial for an artist’s visibility.

 

Yet many Turkish musicians have voiced frustration over what they describe as opaque selection criteria, preferential treatment and even the use of bots to manipulate streaming numbers.

 

Popular singers Aydilge, Ferhat Göçer and Oğuzhan Koç are among those who have spoken out, alongside others who say the platform’s policies harm both artistic diversity and cultural representation.

 

Aydilge, whose songs were often excluded from major playlists, said: “Until my latest single ‘Yaşayalım Hemen,’ not one of my songs made it onto the Turkish Pop list, despite having dozens of hits. These imbalances are troubling and, for the diversity of Turkish music and culture, deeply discouraging.”

 

Supporting her, singer Tan Taşçı commented, “This case holds the answers to questions like ‘How do these songs become hits?’ The bizarre music we hear and the strange figures dominating our lives stem from this system.”

 

Spotify has not yet publicly commented on the investigation.

