Sports middle schools set to launch in new academic year

Sports middle schools set to launch in new academic year

ISTANBUL
Sports middle schools set to launch in new academic year

Türkiye is set to launch its first sports middle schools, a significant step aimed at nurturing athletic talent from an early age, the Education Ministry has announced.

The initiative will commence in the 2024-2025 academic year and aims to integrate sports education within the existing basic education, creating pathways for students to develop their athletic abilities while pursuing their academic goals.

“We believe that early exposure to structured sports education will not only help in discovering talented athletes but also in creating more conscious and disciplined individuals,” a spokesperson for the ministry stated.

In this educational model, sports middle schools will be established in various provinces across the country. The curriculum will include both regular and specialized physical education courses, designed for students who have demonstrated a keen interest and potential in sports during their primary education.

There has already been success with a similar approach in the arts, with the establishment of Türkiye’s first Fine Arts and Music Primary and Secondary School. The new sports-focused initiative aims to replicate that success in the field of physical education.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

    Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

  2. Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

    Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

  3. EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

    EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

  4. Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

  5. Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions

    Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions
Recommended
Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister
Özel says curriculum as crucial as constitution

Özel says curriculum 'as crucial as constitution'
Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast

Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast
Veteran becomes first with bionic hand in country

Veteran becomes first with bionic hand in country
World’s longest rally competition starts in Istanbul

World’s longest rally competition starts in Istanbul
Turkish tourists boost Greek island economies

Turkish tourists boost Greek island economies
Ad verification for real estate listings begins in September

Ad verification for real estate listings begins in September
WORLD EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

The European Union on Tuesday told Venezuela's government to stop targeting opposition leaders after authorities opened a criminal probe against the main challengers disputing the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿