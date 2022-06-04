Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  • June 04 2022 07:00:00

Speed limits on highways increased starting July

ISTANBUL
Speed limits on highways increased starting July

Turkey has approved plans to increase speed limits by 10 to 20 kilometers per hour (kph) on the country’s highways.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu disclosed the plans in early May. On June 2, the Interior Ministry issued a statement stating that speed limits will be increased from 120 to 130 kph on some roads and from 120 to 140 kph on other roads.

The speed limit will be 140 kph for the highways whose construction works are ongoing and will open to service in the future.

The new speed limits will come into force as of July 1, the statement added.

The Interior Ministry’s directive was sent to the governor’s offices in all 81 provinces.

The decision was taken by taking the road standards into consideration, the ministry said.

More than 530 people were killed in nearly 144,000 road accidents between January and April. Most of the accidents, around 119,000 - occurred in residential areas, according to data from the traffic division of the Directorate General of Security.

However, accidents that happened outside the residential areas claimed more lives.

Over 74,000 people were also injured in road accidents in the first four months of 2022.

WORLD More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC
MOST POPULAR

  1. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  2. Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

    Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

  3. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  4. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  5. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate
Recommended
Turkeys security concerns based on rightful grounds, Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg

Turkey's security concerns based on rightful grounds, Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg
Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York
Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate
Dust clouds from Syria cover many cities’ skies

Dust clouds from Syria cover many cities’ skies
Suspects charged with funding PKK nabbed

Suspects charged with funding PKK nabbed
Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
WORLD More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 3 it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
ECONOMY California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.

SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.