Speed limits on highways increase

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
The increase of speed limits by 10 to 20 kilometers per hour on highways across the country has started as of July 1.

The speed limits on some highways have been increased from 120 to 130 kph and from 120 to 140 kph on other roads. The speed limit is 140 kph for the highways whose construction works are ongoing and will open to service in the future.

The decision was made by taking the road standards into consideration, the interior ministry said. More than 530 people were killed in nearly 144,000 road accidents between January and April. Most of the accidents, around 119,000 – occurred in residential areas, according to data from the traffic division of the Directorate General of Security.

However, accidents that happened outside residential areas claimed more lives.

Over 74,000 people were also injured in road accidents in the first four months of 2022.

