Special prisons to be established for drug-addicted inmates

Special prisons to be established for drug-addicted inmates

ANKARA
Special prisons to be established for drug-addicted inmates

The Justice Ministry has initiated efforts to establish specialized prisons and created dedicated areas within existing detention facilities for the treatment and rehabilitation of inmates with substance abuse issues, a senior official has announced.

"While drug addiction is classified as a crime under our laws, it is also a malady requiring treatment. Providing only psychosocial support to these individuals is not enough; they must receive medical assistance," said Enis Yavuz Yıldırım, the director-general of the Prisons and Detention Houses Directorate of the ministry, during his interview with daily Milliyet.

Explaining the current system in prisons, Yıldırım noted that while inmates initially stay in closed prisons for a period, they are later transferred to "open prisons,” a system in which inmates are allowed to stay outside for a certain period of time and where access to drugs becomes easier.

"We want to gather inmates in prisons specifically designed and built for this purpose. These facilities will encompass a comprehensive psychosocial service, complemented by psychiatric and pharmacological support extended by the Health Ministry."

"If separate prisons cannot be established in a region, then we plan to build a separate area within existing prisons for this purpose,” he said.

Yıldırım emphasized the need to observe drug addicts during crisis moments, adding that some areas will be designed with special architecture to facilitate monitoring.

"Concurrently, groundwork has been initiated for the prison-hospital project. Cities with psychiatric hospitals will have an advantage in this regard."

Yıldırım also noted that Türkiye ranks last in terms of drug use prevalence in Europe but ranks third in terms of criminal proceedings related to drugs and first in terms of imprisonment due to drugs.

"The reason for this is not the widespread use of drugs but Türkiye’s punitive policy on drugs,” he explained.

Yıldırım stated that there are around 107,000 inmates in Turkish prisons convicted of drug-related offenses, adding that the proportion of drug addiction in prisons has decreased compared to previous years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

    Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

  2. Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

    Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

  3. Trump backs Israel's war in Gaza

    Trump backs Israel's war in Gaza

  4. US encourages N Korea to allow more foreigners in

    US encourages N Korea to allow more foreigners in

  5. Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

    Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide
Recommended
Netanyahu committing genocide in Gaza with Western support: Erdoğan

Netanyahu committing genocide in Gaza with Western support: Erdoğan
Istanbul apartment illegally subleased into 27-bed daily rental

Istanbul apartment illegally subleased into 27-bed daily rental
Mosques in Istanbul prepare for Ramadan with traditional Mahya illuminations

Mosques in Istanbul prepare for Ramadan with traditional Mahya illuminations
Antalya celebrates its oranges with 101 traditional dishes

Antalya celebrates its oranges with 101 traditional dishes
8-year-old becomes sole student in rural school

8-year-old becomes sole student in rural school
US hopeful on Turkish-American ties ahead of Fidan-Blinken talks

US hopeful on Turkish-American ties ahead of Fidan-Blinken talks
WORLD Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Hamas on Tuesday to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while the Palestinian militant group warned talks for a truce and hostage release cannot go on "indefinitely".
ECONOMY Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 30.6 percent in February from a year ago to a total of 106,000 vehicles, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿