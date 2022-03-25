Space center in Bursa exhibits Lunar, Martian habitat

BURSA

A space center located in the northwestern province of Bursa has been gaining traction of space enthusiasts, with spatial activities like “jumping on the moon’s surface,” “controlling a Rover on Mars soil,” or “entering Earth’s atmosphere with a capsule.”

The Gökmen Space Aviation Training Center (GUHEM) has been opened on a 13,500-square-meter land in the province’s Osmangazi district by the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO).

“We are happy to make a dream come true in Bursa,” İbrahim Burkay, the head of BTSO, told daily Milliyet on March 24.

“One of the basic dynamics that will carry us to our target of production with high technology is to remove borders in youth’s dreams and make them become interested in space and aviation,” he highlighted.

According to Burkay, the center, which achieved a Europe Realty Award in 2019 amid construction, is one of the five space centers across the globe.



The entrance floor of the two-story building that looks like a zeppelin consists of aviation activities, such as flight simulators and a full-size A-320 airliner.

The spaceship-like elevator takes visitors to the second floor, where outer space activities are exhibited.

The center is open on all days except for Mondays.