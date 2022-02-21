Southeastern province eyes becoming must-visit stop in culture tourism

  • February 21 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır has set its sights on becoming the regional champion of tourism, appealing to international visitors with its history, culture and culinary scene.

In line with this aim, the senior officials of a Germany-based travel organization visited Diyarbakır, meeting with tourism professionals and representatives of authorized institutions in the city.

During the visit, German Travel Agencies Association (DRV) President Norbert Fiebig, Sunexpress Commercial Director Peter Glade, Foreign Ministry representative ambassador İbrahim Mete Yağ and their accompanying delegation took part in the visit.

Participating in the meetings held for the revitalization of cultural tourism in the region, the delegation visited historical sites such as the 1,800-year-old Zerzevan Castle, St. Mary Church and Sheikh Matar Mosque, receiving information regarding the opportunities.

Fiebig, the head of the umbrella organization of nearly 11,000 travel companies, noted that Turkey had always been at the forefront with sea, sand and sun for Germans, but they now attach importance to the resumption of cultural tours after the pandemic.

“There are very important tour operators and agencies dealing with faith tourism and cultural tourism among us. We will continue our efforts when we return to Germany,” Fiebig noted.

Diyarbakır Governor Münir Karaloğlu said that the infrastructure of the region has also become suitable for tourism and that he hopes a new tourism movement will start in the coming period.

