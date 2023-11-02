Southeastern city sees influx of visitors in autumn tourism season

MARDİN
The southeastern province of Mardin, a prominent city known for its rich history and its embrace of diverse cultures, is currently experiencing an influx of visitors during the autumn months following the conclusion of the summer tourism season.

As the 2023 summer season, which saw numerous records broken in terms of both domestic and international tourist numbers, gradually draws to a close, those seeking holiday destinations for the fall and winter months are increasingly turning their attention to destinations that promise not only breathtaking landscapes but also a deep historical significance such as Cappadocia.

Mardin, one of these sought-after destinations, has recently witnessed a surge in visitors since mid-September. Sector representatives in the city asserted that tourism in the southeastern city is no longer confined to just the autumn season but has extended its appeal throughout the entire year.

"The hotel reservation rates for September, October and November are quite promising. One of our primary objectives is to make tourism in Mardin a year-round affair. I believe we have achieved this in recent times. Looking at the figures, we can see reservation requests and tour inquiries even for November and December, along with special New Year's programs," stated Özgür Azad Güngör, the head of the Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association.

Güngör noted that a large number of surveys conducted by various travel companies revealed Mardin is among the top destinations that seven out of 10 individuals wish to explore, citing that the most compelling reason for this preference is the city's inclusive nature, which embraces diverse religions and cultures.

"Every race and every belief find a part of themselves in Mardin. Visitors experience a civilization and culture where madrasas, museums, churches and mosques coexist side by side, fostering a sense of harmony, and they leave here with a profound sense of satisfaction,” Güngör expressed.

Güngör mentioned that their goal for this year is to achieve an 80 percent occupancy rate in hotels, contrasting with the 60 percent rate they had in November, December and January last year.

