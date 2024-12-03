South Korean president declares martial law

SEOUL

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

In the startling move, Yoon said in an unannounced late-night television address that the step was necessary to “protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements.”

He claimed that the decision was taken to remove pro-North Korea forces from the country while protecting the liberal constitutional order.

"The martial law is aimed at eradicating pro-North Korean forces and to protect the constitutional order of freedom," Seoul-based Yonhap News said, quoting Yoon as saying in his address.

He ruled out any changes to his government's foreign policy commitments to meet its international responsibilities.

Yoon, who has been struggling to push his government agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022, said he had no choice but to declare martial law.

This decision came after the opposition Democratic Party pushed through a reduced budget bill in the parliamentary budget committee and filed impeachment motions against a state auditor and the chief prosecutor.

After President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, the defense minister convened a meeting of key commanders and urged increased vigilance, the ministry announced in a statement late Tuesday.

The minister has also directed that the military remain on emergency duty, according to the statement.

Following the proclamation, all kinds of political activities, gatherings and demonstrations have been banned.

Parliament votes for lifting of martial law

The South Korean parliament on Tuesday evening voted to demand President Yoon Suk Yeol lift emergency martial law, Yonhap news reported.

Under the country’s Constitution, martial law must be lifted when a parliamentary majority demands it.

Of the 300 members of parliament, 190 were present and all voted in favor of a motion demanding the lifting of martial law.

​​​​​​​With the motion's passage, the martial law declaration is void, according to the parliamentary speaker's office.

In the startling move, Yoon, in a late-night television address, declared martial law, saying the step was necessary to “protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements."

Opposition sees move ‘unconstitutional’

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) rejected the imposition of martial law as “unconstitutional."

The DP summoned its lawmakers in the National Assembly late Tuesday for an emergency meeting to apparently discuss and begin the procedures for lifting martial law.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung condemned the move as "unconstitutional," saying it "goes against the people."

"President Yoon declared emergency martial law for no reason," Lee was quoted as saying.

"Tanks, armored vehicles, and soldiers with guns and swords will soon control the country," he warned.

Lee said parliament would seek to overturn the president's declaration of martial law. However, he is concerned that the military may arrest members of parliament.