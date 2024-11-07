South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine

SEOUL

Major arms exporter South Korea is not ruling out providing weapons directly to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday, signaling a possible shift in Seoul's stance on the issue.

Yoon also revealed he had discussed North Korea with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in a phone conversation that laid the groundwork for a meeting in the "near future."

South Korea has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict but indicated that could change in light of Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia to aid its war efforts in Ukraine.

"Now, depending on the level of North Korean involvement, we will gradually adjust our support strategy in phases," Yoon said at a press conference in Seoul.

"This means we are not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons."

North Korea has become one of the most vocal and significant backers of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Seoul and the West have long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

The latest accusations, based on intelligence reports, indicate that the North has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia, suggesting even deeper involvement in the conflict and triggering an outcry and warnings in Seoul, Kiev, and Western capitals.

Yoon stated that his office would monitor unfolding developments related to the operations of North Korean soldiers, and if he decided to provide weapons to Kiev, the initial batch would be defensive.

"If we proceed with weapons support, we would prioritize defensive weapons as a first consideration," he said without elaborating further.

Trump meeting

In a call with Trump that took place before the press briefing, Yoon stated that the two men had discussed various issues surrounding North Korea while agreeing to a face-to-face meeting.

"We agreed to meet in the near future... I believe there will be an opportunity to meet within this year," Yoon said.

Among the topics discussed were recent actions by the North, including its sending of trash-carrying balloons southward.

"Regarding North Korea, we addressed issues such as the launching of over 7,000 trash balloons, GPS jamming, and their indiscriminate firing of ICBMs, IRBMs, and SRBMs," Yoon said, referring to a recent surge of missile tests.

Compared to his dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, Yoon has taken a tough stance against the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with security ally Washington.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's second summit with then-president Trump collapsed in Hanoi in 2019, Pyongyang has abandoned diplomacy, doubling down on weapons development and rejecting Washington's offers for talks.

While in office, Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, though the pair failed to make significant progress on efforts to denuclearize the North.

During the campaign, Trump remarked, "I think he misses me," and that it was "nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons."

In a commentary released in July, North Korea stated that while it was true Trump tried to reflect the "special personal relations" between the heads of state, he "did not bring about any substantial positive change."