South Africa positions Türkiye as a strategic priority market

ISTANBUL

In response to the United States’ decision to implement a 30 percent unilateral tariff on its goods, effective Aug. 8, 2025, the government of South Africa has intensified efforts to diversify its trade partnerships.

As part of this strategy, it has identified Türkiye as a strategic priority among target markets.

While the current measures present challenges, they also present opportunities to develop new partnerships in markets that have remained untapped, including ASEAN and Türkiye, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

Türkiye's bilateral trade volume with South Africa — its largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa — reached approximately $2 billion in 2024.

Of this total, around $700 million consisted of exports from Türkiye, while $1.3 billion represented imports from South Africa.

As part of Türkiye’s strategic outreach to Africa, South Africa plays a key role, with Turkish investments in the country amounting to nearly $100 million, particularly in the mining and textile sectors.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is Africa’s largest economy as of 2025, with a gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $410 billion.

The country stands out for its rich mineral resources, advanced financial infrastructure, and robust industrial base, earning its reputation as the continent’s trade hub.

Eight of Africa’s 10 largest companies are headquartered in South Africa, and all are publicly listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).