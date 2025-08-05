South Africa positions Türkiye as a strategic priority market

South Africa positions Türkiye as a strategic priority market

ISTANBUL
South Africa positions Türkiye as a strategic priority market

In response to the United States’ decision to implement a 30 percent unilateral tariff on its goods, effective Aug. 8, 2025, the government of South Africa has intensified efforts to diversify its trade partnerships.

As part of this strategy, it has identified Türkiye as a strategic priority among target markets.

While the current measures present challenges, they also present opportunities to develop new partnerships in markets that have remained untapped, including ASEAN and Türkiye, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

Türkiye's bilateral trade volume with South Africa — its largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa — reached approximately $2 billion in 2024.

Of this total, around $700 million consisted of exports from Türkiye, while $1.3 billion represented imports from South Africa.

As part of Türkiye’s strategic outreach to Africa, South Africa plays a key role, with Turkish investments in the country amounting to nearly $100 million, particularly in the mining and textile sectors.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is Africa’s largest economy as of 2025, with a gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $410 billion.

The country stands out for its rich mineral resources, advanced financial infrastructure, and robust industrial base, earning its reputation as the continent’s trade hub.

Eight of Africa’s 10 largest companies are headquartered in South Africa, and all are publicly listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

South Africa',

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

Türkiye sets record in R&D spending
US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens

US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens
Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline

Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline
Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors

Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors'
Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops
Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year

Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿