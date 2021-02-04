South Africa, Brazil virus variants detected in Turkey: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Two Turkish citizens have contracted the South African variant of the coronavirus while one has contracted the Brazilian variant, the country's health minister said on Feb. 3.

Moreover, 196 cases of the U.K. virus strain have been detected in the country, Fahrettin Koca said.

The patients have been isolated, he added.

In the wake of rising cases once again, the measures against the pandemic will continue full throttle, he said.

The vaccination of citizens over 65 and the second group will commence after safety tests are completed, Koca said.

So far, 2.4 million people in the country have been vaccinated with vaccination for those aged above 75 underway, he added.

He underlined some of these variants spread fast, calling on citizens to adopt precautionary measures and avoid large gatherings.

He went on to say face-to-face classes at schools in rural areas will start as of Feb. 15. Classes for grades 8 and 12 are expected to start in March depending on the course of the pandemic.