Sotheby’s tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48 mn

  • February 18 2022 07:00:00

Sotheby’s tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48 mn

NEW YORK
Sotheby’s tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48 mn

Sotheby’s announced on Feb. 16 that it would offer the largest-ever blue diamond to go up for auction at a sale in Hong Kong in April.

The auction house said it expected the 15.10-carat De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond to sell for more than $48 million.

The diamond is the “largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond” ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Sotheby’s said in a statement.

The sale will mark the first time a blue diamond of more than 15 carats has ever gone under the hammer, the press release added.

Sotheby’s said the diamond, which previewed in New York this week, would be offered on a yet-to-be determined date during its Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

It was cut from a rough stone discovered in discovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa in April 2021.

The diamond is bigger than the Oppenheimer Blue, a 14.62 carat stone that set the world record price for a blue diamond at auction in May 2016 when it sold for $57.5 million.

Earlier this month, Sotheby’s in London sold the Enigma, the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction at 555.55 carats, for 3.16 million pounds ($4.3 million).

 

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

    Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

  3. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  4. Turkey at center of NATO geopolitics: Official

    Turkey at center of NATO geopolitics: Official

  5. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks
Recommended
Discovering a metaphor for water

Discovering a metaphor for water
Spanish agricultural drama ’Alcarras’ wins Berlin film fest

Spanish agricultural drama ’Alcarras’ wins Berlin film fest
Birdwatcher captures photos of birds on railways

Birdwatcher captures photos of birds on railways
‘Little Prince’ manuscript visits France for first time

‘Little Prince’ manuscript visits France for first time
Ancient city of Dara once served as center of olive trade

Ancient city of Dara once served as center of olive trade
UK gallery offers ’real’ masterpieces from digital tokens

UK gallery offers ’real’ masterpieces from digital tokens
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.