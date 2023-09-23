Sophie Turner sues Jonas to return children


Actor Sophie Turner sued her estranged pop star husband Joe Jonas on Sept. 21 to force him to turn over the passports of the couple's two young daughters so she can take them to England.

Turner, who was served with divorce papers this month after four years of marriage to Jonas, said in her petition that the couple had planned to raise their daughters in her native England. It also said that the girls, ages 3 and 1, “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in the U.K..”

Best known for playing Sansa Stark on HBO's “Game of Thrones,” Turner filed her petition in federal court in New York under the child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention, an international treaty aimed at compelling the return of a child taken from their country of “habitual residence.”

Turner, 27, says that she and Jonas, 34, made a mutual decision to raise their daughters in England and to relocate there in April of this year.

During part of August and September, while Jonas began a tour with his band the Jonas Brothers in the United States, Turner would be working long hours filming a television series in England. So, Turner said she and Jonas had agreed that the children would travel with Jonas and a nanny.

The plan was for Turner to travel to New York after filming wrapped on Sept. 14 to collect the children, but in the meantime “the breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly," Turner said.

Turner says she and Jonas saw each other on Sept. 17 — and she asked him for the children's passports so she could take them back to England, but Jonas refused to turn over the passports of the girls, who were born in the United States, and have dual U.S. and British citizenship.

