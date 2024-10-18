Some top footballers listed as minimum wage earners: Report

Some top footballers listed as minimum wage earners: Report

ISTANBUL
Some top footballers listed as minimum wage earners: Report

Some high-earning football players in Türkiye are officially registered as receiving the minimum wage through a dual agreement practice, daily Hürriyet has reported amid tax audits targeting athletes.

Certain clubs, including those in the top-tier league, have been engaging in dual-contract arrangements with their players, according to a report by the daily published on Oct. 17.

In the first contract, the player agrees to a salary of 17,002 Turkish Liras, aligning with the official minimum wage.

This contract is submitted to the Turkish Football Federation and taxes are withheld based on this amount. In Türkiye, clubs are responsible for withholding taxes on payments to athletes.

A second, "private agreement" between the club and the player specifies the actual and higher salary to be paid, the daily said, adding that the practice is applied to pay relatively lower taxes.

Highlighting the disparity, the report states: "In our league, which is valued at 1.2 billion euros and is among Europe's top six leagues, there are players playing for the minimum wage. There are even Süper Lig clubs with squads valued at 700-800,000 liras."

The report came nearly a week after the Finance and Treasury Ministry has initiated an investigation into athletes with substantial earnings who have failed to declare their income, examining the earnings of 1,900 individuals across various sports disciplines.

Among the findings were 400 athletes, including high-profile names with multimillion-dollar contracts, who concealed approximately 5 billion liras ($1.46 million) in earnings over the past three years.

Additionally, 100 athletes, despite filing tax returns, failed to report their full earnings.

footballers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

    German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

  2. Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

    Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

  3. Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

    Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

  4. Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

    Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

  5. Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary

    Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary
Recommended
German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan
CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour
Nobel laureate Acemoğlu inspires Galatasaray students

Nobel laureate Acemoğlu inspires Galatasaray students
YÖK initiates project to promote sustainability at campuses

YÖK initiates project to promote sustainability at campuses
Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa

Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa
Turkish media watchdog sets new rules for daytime programs

Turkish media watchdog sets new rules for daytime programs
Erdoğan stresses need to broaden dialogue, unity in Türkiye

Erdoğan stresses need to broaden dialogue, unity in Türkiye
WORLD Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Cuba was racing Friday to restore electricity after the failure of the island's biggest power plant caused a nationwide blackout, coming on the heels of weeks of extended outages across the cash-strapped country.
ECONOMY Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿