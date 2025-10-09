Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

WASHINGTON
Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

Minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve rate decision showed the scale of the division over interest rates, with some committee members expressing support for keeping rates unchanged.

At the meeting on Sept. 16 and 17, almost all voting members of the rate-setting committee ultimately voted to cut rates by a quarter percentage-point to between 4 and 4.25 percent, with Stephen Miran, a recent White House nominee, the lone official who supported a larger cut.

But other members indicated they would have supported making no cuts at all, before being talked out of this position.

"A few participants stated there was merit in keeping the federal funds rate unchanged at this meeting or that they could have supported such a decision," according to the Fed's minutes.

The close-to-uniform vote masked very different opinions on everything from inflation to the labor market, underscoring the challenges that Fed officials face in prioritizing tackling one side of the bank's mandate over the other.

"Uncertainty remained about the inflation effects of this year's increase in tariffs, though most participants expected these effects to be realized by the end of next year," the Fed's minutes noted.

"Most judged that it likely would be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of this year," the Fed said.

Futures traders currently see a probability of around 78 percent that the Fed will cut rates by another 50 basis points before the end of the year, according to data from CME Group.

rate cut,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

    Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

  2. CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

    CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

  3. Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

    Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

  5. Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation

    Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation
Recommended
Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August
Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive
THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push

THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push
European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports

European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports
Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch

Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch
UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic
New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal
WORLD NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO will launch its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Oct. 10 as tensions with Russia have risen after a series of air incursions by Moscow.
ECONOMY Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye's retail sales surged 12.2 percent year-on-year in August, data from the statistical authority TÜİK showed on Oct. 10.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿