Some curbs for open marketplaces lifted

  • May 08 2020 12:20:00

Some curbs for open marketplaces lifted

ANKARA
Some curbs for open marketplaces lifted

Some of the restrictions imposed on open marketplaces as part of the measures to take the spread of the coronavirus outbreak under control have been lifted, the Interior Ministry has announced in a circular sent to 81 provinces across the country.

The government initially had banned the sales of non-essential items, such as toys, clothing, glassware and flowers on stools in open markets. The Interior Ministry has said this ban has been removed and the sales of those items will be allowed starting May 11 provided that necessary health precautions are taken.

However, other rules set for those venues will remain in place. Stools in open marketplaces should be at least three meters apart from each other and vendors will be required to wear face masks.

The Interior Ministry asked the local authorities to carry out regular inspections to ensure that rules are strictly observed. Those who violate the regulations will be fined.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on May 4 that Turkey will start easing coronavirus containment measures as of May 11, lifting intercity travel restriction in seven provinces and easing a curfew imposed for senior and youth citizens at the weekends.

“Turkey would start easing them in May, June and July as the spreading pace begun slowing over the past two weeks,” he said.

Erdoğan also announced that shopping malls, barbershops, and some stores will be allowed to open on May 11 as long as they abide by normalization rules.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  2. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  3. Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

    Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

    Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters
Recommended
New flights to US planned to bring Turkish nationals home

New flights to US planned to bring Turkish nationals home
Results from sample virus tests expected in two weeks

Results from sample virus tests expected in two weeks
Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official
City hospital leads pandemic efforts in Turkey’s capital

City hospital leads pandemic efforts in Turkey’s capital
Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister
No visitors let in care homes on Mothers Day

No visitors let in care homes on Mother's Day

WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked ’tsunami of hate and xenophobia’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

After suspending its passenger flights due to pandemic flight restrictions, Turkey's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines announced on May 7 it has started cargo flights.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 