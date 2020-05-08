Some curbs for open marketplaces lifted

ANKARA

Some of the restrictions imposed on open marketplaces as part of the measures to take the spread of the coronavirus outbreak under control have been lifted, the Interior Ministry has announced in a circular sent to 81 provinces across the country.

The government initially had banned the sales of non-essential items, such as toys, clothing, glassware and flowers on stools in open markets. The Interior Ministry has said this ban has been removed and the sales of those items will be allowed starting May 11 provided that necessary health precautions are taken.

However, other rules set for those venues will remain in place. Stools in open marketplaces should be at least three meters apart from each other and vendors will be required to wear face masks.

The Interior Ministry asked the local authorities to carry out regular inspections to ensure that rules are strictly observed. Those who violate the regulations will be fined.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on May 4 that Turkey will start easing coronavirus containment measures as of May 11, lifting intercity travel restriction in seven provinces and easing a curfew imposed for senior and youth citizens at the weekends.

“Turkey would start easing them in May, June and July as the spreading pace begun slowing over the past two weeks,” he said.

Erdoğan also announced that shopping malls, barbershops, and some stores will be allowed to open on May 11 as long as they abide by normalization rules.