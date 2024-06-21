Some 96,000 landlord-tenant disputes settled via mediation

Some 96,000 landlord-tenant disputes settled via mediation

ISTANBUL
Some 96,000 landlord-tenant disputes settled via mediation

More than 96,000 disputes between landlords and tenants were settled through the mandatory mediation scheme, data from the Justice Ministry have shown.

Mandatory mediation for rentals was introduced in September last year. Over the past 9 months, mediators have received a total of 191,276 disputes over rents and managed to resolve 96,461 cases.

Under this scheme, landlords and occupants should first seek to find a solution to their disagreements through mediators. Only if this attempt fails, then they can take their cases to court.

Landlords and tenants mostly come to loggerheads over rent hikes.

The government in June 2022 introduced a 25 percent cap on rent increases. This cap will expire as of July 2. Once the cap expires, the rent increase should be indexed to the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

“I cannot say that the rent cap was really implemented,” said Neşecan Çekici, the president of the Real Estate Investors Association (GYODER), adding that such interventions cause more problems in the housing market.

Many homes remained empty and people refrained from buying real estate because of the limit imposed on rent hikes, according to Çekici.

She noted that home ownership in Türkiye has been on the decline over the past couple of years and more and more people are living in rented homes.

GYODER proposes a model which foresees public and private sector cooperation to increase home supply, Çekici said.

“Under this model, public lands could be leased to private companies which build rental homes on those land plots,” she explained, adding that if this model is implemented rent prices may decline by 50 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei
German economic recovery gaining strength: Researchers

German economic recovery gaining strength: Researchers
Electric car sales fall in Europe while hybrids rise

Electric car sales fall in Europe while hybrids rise
Japan inflation ticks up in May to 2.5 percent

Japan inflation ticks up in May to 2.5 percent
Turkish fintech start ups draw $166 million in investments

Turkish fintech start ups draw $166 million in investments
Natural gas imports down nearly 8 percent in 2023

Natural gas imports down nearly 8 percent in 2023
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿