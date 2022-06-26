Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

  • June 26 2022 13:59:00

Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

MUĞLA
Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

Some 4,500 hectares of green lands have been turned to ashes by the wildfires that took five days of massive efforts in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district before being put out completely.

The first wildfires in the country this summer started late on June 21 in the Börtübed neighborhood as an arsonist set fires in three locations inside the Calabrian pine forests.

Despite the rapid intervention via land and air, the fires spread quickly with the help of strong winds. Encircling the fires on June 23, all were put out late on June 25.

The cooling efforts started the following day with some 46 helicopters, including three from Qatar, and 15 aircraft, including one from Azerbaijan.

Fire under control… The cooling process will continue,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi said.

The minister listed the massive efforts, saying, “Aviation vehicles flew some 1,069 hours and made 4,048 sorties in five days.”

Since March 1, the firefighting aircraft and helicopters have dropped more than 13 tons of water on burning lands.

“Here in Marmaris, just in five days, some 12.5 tons of water were dropped. This shows our importance to the Marmaris wildfires,” he stated.

“Officers have intervened in the fires in a world-standard effort,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who is at the scene since the beginning of fires with Kirişçi.

The 34-year-old arsonist, Sacit Ayhan, was arrested on June 24 after admitting that he started the fires as he was furious with his family members over land issues.

“My family was going to give me some land. Then they refused. So I got angry and set fires with gasoline,” Ayhan said in his police testimony.

However, his father, Kadir Ayhan, refuted the claims.

Saying that he still can not believe what his son has done this, the father said: “We are a family earning our lives by the sea. I do not know why he said so. There was no quarrel on land. Besides, I do not have any land in Marmaris.”

The arsonist’s father apologized to all the citizens of the country for his son’s behavior.

A series of more than 200 wildfires reduced 1,700 square kilometers in Türkiye’s Mediterranean region to ash in the summer of 2021, killing nine people, including two firefighters.

In the worst-ever wildfire season, the fires started in the southern province of Antalya’s Manavgat district on July 28, 2021, and ended on Aug. 9, 2021, in Muğla.

TURKEY Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

    Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

  3. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

  4. Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

    Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

  5. Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Recommended
US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks
Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer
Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Number of deaths due to drugs declining: Minister

Number of deaths due to drugs declining: Minister
Turkish spy agency captures alleged Greek spy

Turkish spy agency captures alleged Greek spy
WORLD In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

Dona-Maria Nammour was looking for a love story. The night she met Mazen Jaber for the first time, they ended up dancing for hours.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices

Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices yesterday, creating further pain for ordinary people as officials from the United States arrived for talks aimed at alleviating the island’s dire economic crisis.

SPORTS Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Wales captain Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC following his departure from Spanish giant Real Madrid.