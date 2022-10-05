Some 35 nabbed in anti-FETÖ operation in Istanbul

Some 35 nabbed in anti-FETÖ operation in Istanbul

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Some 35 nabbed in anti-FETÖ operation in Istanbul

Some 35 people with ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, have been detained in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district.

Following a notification that FETÖ members working in a private teaching institution are trying to reorganize, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 40 suspects.

Istanbul police, early on Oct. 4, conducted simultaneous operations to various addresses and detained some 35.

The search for the rest was ongoing while the daily went to press.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

Operation,

TÜRKIYE Parliament begins legislating the social media law

Parliament begins legislating the social media law
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

    Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

  2. PMI eases to 46.9 last month

    PMI eases to 46.9 last month

  3. Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

    Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

  4. Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

    Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

  5. 13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin

    13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin
Recommended
Parliament begins legislating the social media law

Parliament begins legislating the social media law
Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum
Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November
13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin

13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin
Another sunken ship uncovered in Gallipoli

Another sunken ship uncovered in Gallipoli
Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar

Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar
WORLD Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it.

ECONOMY RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

German energy giant RWE brought forward its exit from coal power to 2030 on Tuesday amid fears the country’s plans to abandon fossil fuels are wobbling following the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.