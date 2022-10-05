Some 35 nabbed in anti-FETÖ operation in Istanbul

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Some 35 people with ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, have been detained in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district.

Following a notification that FETÖ members working in a private teaching institution are trying to reorganize, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 40 suspects.

Istanbul police, early on Oct. 4, conducted simultaneous operations to various addresses and detained some 35.

The search for the rest was ongoing while the daily went to press.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.