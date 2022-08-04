Some 33 ISIL suspects detained in three provinces

ISTANBUL

Anti-terror security teams have detained some 33 suspects linked to ISIL in separate operations held in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

Late on Aug. 2, the gendarmerie raided three neighborhoods of Şanlıurfa and detained some three people, alleged to supply ammunition and weaponry to the terror organization.

Istanbul police stormed some nine houses in five districts to catch suspects who were said to join a gunfight for ISIL within the country or abroad. Some 15 foreigners were detained and brought to the police’s Counterterrorism Department for interrogation.

Another operation against ISIL was conducted in Ankara on Aug. 3.

Some 15 foreigners were caught during a dawn operation.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.