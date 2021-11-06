Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert

  • November 06 2021 07:00:00

Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert

ANTALYA
Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert

More than 30,000 people in Turkey are currently on the waiting list for lifesaving organ transplants, according to an expert.

Hüseyin Koçak, a nephrologist at the Akdeniz University Hospital Organ Transplantation Center, said the most anticipated organ in the country as of Nov. 1 was the kidney.

The expert added that liver, heart and pancreas were on top of the list after kidney.

Stressing that the rate of organ donation in the country is quite low, Koçak noted that there was a great decrease in donations amid the pandemic. 

“Donating an organ to a person means saving their life. On Organ Donation Week, we wanted to announce that more than 30,000 people are waiting for organ transplants,” he said.

Turkey marks Organ Donation Week every year, from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, to promote and raise awareness about organ donation. 

To donate an organ, the donor can apply to all state and private hospitals as well as community clinics and health directorates.

lists,

WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

    US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

  3. Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

    Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

  4. New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

    New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

  5. Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

    Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Recommended
Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic
Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century

Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century
Healed sea turtles released back into natural habitat

Healed sea turtles released back into natural habitat
Some 470,000 Syrians return home: Çavuşoğlu

Some 470,000 Syrians return home: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s faltering domestic agenda on Nov. 5, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

The first three half goals have helped Fenerbahçe secure an easy 3-0 win against Antwerp in the fourth match of the UEFA Europa League as the Yellow Canaries’ captain targeted the president of the Greek team Olympiacos. The Istanbul giant will meet next on Nov. 25.