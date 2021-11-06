Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert

ANTALYA

More than 30,000 people in Turkey are currently on the waiting list for lifesaving organ transplants, according to an expert.

Hüseyin Koçak, a nephrologist at the Akdeniz University Hospital Organ Transplantation Center, said the most anticipated organ in the country as of Nov. 1 was the kidney.

The expert added that liver, heart and pancreas were on top of the list after kidney.

Stressing that the rate of organ donation in the country is quite low, Koçak noted that there was a great decrease in donations amid the pandemic.

“Donating an organ to a person means saving their life. On Organ Donation Week, we wanted to announce that more than 30,000 people are waiting for organ transplants,” he said.

Turkey marks Organ Donation Week every year, from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, to promote and raise awareness about organ donation.

To donate an organ, the donor can apply to all state and private hospitals as well as community clinics and health directorates.