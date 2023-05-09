Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The share of the population living in their own dwelling declined from 57.5 percent in 2021 to 56.7 percent last year, according to TİUK’s poverty and living conditions survey.

The share of those who did not pay rent despite not living in their own dwellings was 15.1 percent, slightly higher than the 14.6 percent recorded in 2021.

Some 33.6 percent of the surveyed said they had a heating problem due to isolation and other problems in their dwellings, such as leaking roofs, damp walls, floors and foundations, as well as problems with window frames.

Nearly 22 percent said they experienced pollution and other environmental problems due to traffic and industry.

More than 59 percent of participants said they had payment installments or debts, other than mortgage and housing-related costs, down 4.3 points from 2021.

“Around 59.6 percent of the households reported that they cannot afford to pay for one week holiday away from home, 41.5 percent of them cannot afford a meal with meat, chicken or fish once in two days,” TÜİK said.

Some 31 percent of a household cannot afford unexpected financial expenses, 20.4 percent cannot afford to keep homes adequately warm and 65.4 percent of them cannot afford replacing worn furniture.

The relative poverty rate in Türkiye was unchanged from 2021, the TÜİK survey also showed.

Relative poverty is a situation where household income is below a certain level.

“The at-risk-of-poverty-rate according to the poverty threshold set at 50 percent of median equivalised household disposable income was 14.4 percent with no change compared to 2021,” TÜİK said.

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

