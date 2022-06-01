Some 250,000 Turks quit smoking with help of ‘Alo 171’

  • June 01 2022 07:00:00

Some 250,000 Turks quit smoking with help of ‘Alo 171’

ANKARA
Some 250,000 Turks quit smoking with help of ‘Alo 171’

Some 250,000 Turkish citizens have quit smoking with the help of “Alo 171,” a phone line connecting smokers with the health officials who help them to quit, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

In a statement issued for May 31, World No Tobacco Day, the ministry highlighted that more than 700,000 people called the line in 2021 and more than one third succeeded in quitting.

“Cigarettes are a prevalent poison in public. Smoking steals time off life expectancy, 15 years from women, 13 years from men,” Akif Topçuoğlu, the head of the Turkish Neurology Society, said.

When a citizen calls “Alo 171,” the line affiliated with the Health Ministry, to obtain medical assistance to quit smoking, officials direct the citizens to 577 related health centers across the country depending on the caller’s residential address.

The physicians at these centers, who have held more than 3.2 million physical examinations since 2010, help the citizens, the statement said on May 31.

“Around 10 million people worldwide die annually due to tobacco related illnesses. Smoking is the main cause of cancer,” professor Topçuoğlu said. “The main cause of cancer-related deaths, some 35 percent in men and some 15 percent in women, is smoking.”

Highlighting that smoking doubles the risk of stroke, the professor underlined, “The risk of stroke increases by 30 percent even when passive smoking.”

Listing the harm smoking does to the body, such as, “weaking the immune system,” “depression,” “infertility,” “early aging of the brain,” Topçuoğlu advised all smokers to call “Alo 171,” adding that “living a healthy life is impossible while smoking.”

Turkey,

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  2. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  3. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  5. MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

    MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Recommended
Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE
University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival
African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking

African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking
Some 11 suspects linked to FETÖ detained

Some 11 suspects linked to FETÖ detained
CHP Istanbul head sent to Silivri prison

CHP Istanbul head sent to Silivri prison
CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.