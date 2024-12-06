Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

ANKARA

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

Out of total environmental protection expenditure, the share of financial and non-financial corporations was 66.8 percent.

Some 28.1 percent of those expenditures came from general government and non-profit institutions serving households, while households accounted for another 5.1 percent.

Expenditures of government and non-profit institutions exhibited an annual increase of 80.7 percent. The year-on-year increases for companies and households were 45.2 percent and a staggering 129.6 percent, respectively.

In total environmental protection expenditure, waste management accounted for 63.3 percent and wastewater management accounted for 14.7 percent, TÜİK said.

The shares of expenditures related to the protection of biodiversity and landscapes and the protection and remediation of soil, groundwater and surface water were 8.3 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The protection of ambient air and climate received a 2.7 percent share.

While the share of environmental protection expenditure in gross domestic product was 0.95 percent in 2022, it was 0.85 percent in 2023, according to TÜİK.