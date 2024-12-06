Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

ANKARA
Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

Out of total environmental protection expenditure, the share of financial and non-financial corporations was 66.8 percent.

Some 28.1 percent of those expenditures came from general government and non-profit institutions serving households, while households accounted for another 5.1 percent.

Expenditures of government and non-profit institutions exhibited an annual increase of 80.7 percent. The year-on-year increases for companies and households were 45.2 percent and a staggering 129.6 percent, respectively.

In total environmental protection expenditure, waste management accounted for 63.3 percent and wastewater management accounted for 14.7 percent, TÜİK said.

The shares of expenditures related to the protection of biodiversity and landscapes and the protection and remediation of soil, groundwater and surface water were 8.3 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The protection of ambient air and climate received a 2.7 percent share.

While the share of environmental protection expenditure in gross domestic product was 0.95 percent in 2022, it was 0.85 percent in 2023, according to TÜİK.

Türkiye, spending,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

    Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

  3. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  4. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  5. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Recommended
Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI

Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI
Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam
Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass

Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass
India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip

India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip
Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing
World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project

World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project
WORLD Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the conflict.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿