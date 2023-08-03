Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

BURSA
In a recent operation, Turkish authorities seized 22 Pomeranian dogs being smuggled into the country through the Edirne Kapkule Border Gate.

The dogs found hidden under the front seats of a car were handed over to the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) within the scope of the protocol signed between the federation and the Trade Ministry. The dogs were brought to the northwestern province of Bursa by HAYTAP volunteers.

It was stated by the veterinarian taking care of the dogs that when they first arrived, their general condition was poor since the dogs were under stress, covered in fleas and flea eggs and suffering from a heat stroke, resulting in serious respiratory distress.

The dogs’ health improved after the initial treatments, and they do not seem to have any infections, but they will be closely monitored under a short quarantine period, the veterinarian said.

Emre Demir, Bursa representative of HAYTAP, stated that Pomeranian dogs are usually bred and smuggled into the country under terrible conditions.

Stating that the dogs were possibly bred in Balkan countries and get distributed to several areas to be sold, Demir said many of these dogs die on the road during transportation, and the ones who survive suffer from various health conditions and trauma.

“As HAYTAP, we are trying to do everything we can to stop this dirty trade. Of course, one of the most vital things for the illegal breeding and smuggling of pedigree animals to stop is people gaining awareness,” Demir said, urging the public to adopt pets from the streets or shelters rather than purchasing them.

“Relevant state institutions are applying the necessary punitive actions, but the suffering of these animals will not end unless people stop purchasing them,” he stressed.

