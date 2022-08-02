Some 20,000 visit Bitlis’ floating islands

BİNGÖL - Demirören News Agency

Nearly 20,000 people have visited the eastern province of Bingöl’s floating islands, which are among the symbols of the city, in the first seven months of this year as per the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Three islands, floating separately on Lake Turnalar in Bingöl’s Solhan district, have attracted nearly 20,000 visitors from both abroad and neighboring provinces since the beginning of 2022.

“We wanted to see the floating islands on the way to my hometown with my wife and children. This is my first time to the floating islands, it is truly a wonder of nature,” said Kutbettin Demir, a visitor from Germany.

“We liked them very much and recommend everyone to come and see them,” he added.

“These islands, which are very difficult to form, can also be destroyed very quickly by human interventions. That’s why we need to protect such sensitive systems,” said Ahmet Kılıç, a professor from Dicle University in the eastern province of Diyarbakır.

The professor also pointed out that the islands’ natural structure would deteriorate if they are used frequently for daily purposes and that it may take decades or more for them to re-form.

Underlining that such natural riches are rarely seen in the world, Kılıç said, “We have to protect them, and we all should take responsibility.”

The islands, having a depth of more than 50 meters and surrounded by mountains and hills on three sides, were declared a natural monument in 2005 and were taken under protection.

The water level of the lake, covering over 300 square meters, remains the same in summer and winter, while meadows, weeds and various plants growing in the freshwater are present on the island too.