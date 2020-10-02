Some 2,500 people in isolation in dormitories in Turkey

ANKARA

Some 2,500 people are under mandatory self-isolation across Turkey in dormitories and hostels, according to a senior official from the Interior Ministry.



In September, the ministry announced that confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who violate isolation conditions or who are not able to properly self-isolate would be confined to dormitories and hostels designated by local governors.



“As of Oct. 1, a total 2,474 individuals are placed under mandatory self-isolation in dormitories and hostels across the country which have the capacity to accommodate up to 94,000 people,” Interior Ministry Spokesman İsmail Çataklı told reporters.



Those facilities have hosted more than 5,000 people to date, Çataklı added.



He also noted that over 7 million inspections have been carried out in all provinces as part of the efforts to fight the outbreak.