Some 2,000 killed in road accidents in 10 months

ISTANBUL

A total of 2,065 people has been killed in road accidents in the first ten months of 2021, data from the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security have shown.

Nearly 230, 000 people were also injured in around 351,000 accidents which occurred on the country’s roads between January and October this year.

The number of fatal accidents stood at 1,720 in the first 10 months of this year.

According to the data from the authority, more than 275,000 of all accidents occurred in inhabited areas, whereas the remaining 76,000 in uninhabited areas.

The authority said that nearly 162,000 of those road accidents were due to driver failure while another 15,000 stemmed from pedestrians’ faults.

Some 770 accidents occurred because of the poor road conditions while passengers were responsible for 2,974 accidents. Nearly 4,000 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.

More than 60,000 accidents happened as drivers failed to adjust the vehicles’ speed to the road, weather and traffic conditions.

In October alone, 268 people lost their lives, and nearly 27,000 others were injured in traffic accidents.

In the month, around 40,000 accidents occurred in the country.

Last year, 4,900 people were killed and 226,000 people were injured in 983, 000 road accidents in down from 5,500 fatalities in the previous year. Last year, Turkey imposed curfews, lockdowns and travel bans to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control which apparently led to fewer accidents.

Over the past 12 years, the highest casualties in traffic accidents were recorded in 2015 with 7,500 deaths.

There were more than 25 million vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, trucks and buses in different sizes, registered in the country as of the end of October.