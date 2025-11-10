Some 195 million tons of waste treated in 2024

ANKARA
Waste treatment facilities across Türkiye processed a total of 195 million tons of waste in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 10

Of this amount, 139 million tons were disposed of, while 56 million tons were recovered through recycling, composting or energy generation.

According to the report, the majority of the disposed waste — around 138 million tons — was sent to controlled landfill sites.

A smaller portion was incinerated with energy recovery (4.7 million tons) and composted (124,000 tons).

On the recovery side, facilities managed to reclaim 51.5 million tons of materials, including metals, plastics, paper and minerals, highlighting the growing importance of recycling in Türkiye’s waste management system.

The data also revealed that municipalities collected 32.3 million tons of household waste, with nearly 89 percent directed to treatment facilities.

Industrial sectors contributed significantly as well: Manufacturing industries generated 24.4 million tons, mining activities produced 40.5 million tons (excluding overburden) and thermal power plants added 26.5 million tons.

Hazardous waste accounted for 42.2 million tons of the national total.

