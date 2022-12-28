Some 15 FETÖ suspects nabbed in ops: Ministry

Some 15 FETÖ suspects nabbed in ops: Ministry

ANKARA
Some 15 suspects linked to FETÖ have been detained in simultaneous operations held in four provinces, the Turkish Interior Ministry has announced.

In a statement issued on Dec. 27, the ministry highlighted that the operations took place in the eastern province of Erzurum, the northern provinces of Amasya and Bolu and the Aegean province of Denizli.

“Searches to catch three other suspects are ongoing,” the ministry added.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

According to the ministry, two of the detainees are teachers, one of them is an imam and another a lawyer.

