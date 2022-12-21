Some 140,000 people visit Karagöl in a year

Some 140,000 nature lovers have visited the northeastern province of Artvin’s Karagöl, two barrier lakes which can be translated “Black Lakes” in English, in a year, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“The barrier lakes await tourists with their natural beauties,” the agency stated.

A barrier lake or a landslide dam is the natural damming of a river by some kind of landslide, such as a debris flow, rock avalanche or volcanic eruption.

There are two “Karagöl” in the province bordering Georgia, one in the district of Borçka and the other in the Şavşat district.

The 5-hectare barrier lake is located inside the Borçka Karagöl Natural Park, a total land of the 368 hectares, which was declared as a “natural park” in 2002.

UNESCO named the area, consisting of the park and the six villages residing nearby, Türkiye’s first “biosphere reserve.”

Şavşat Karagöl is located inside the İlkbahar Sahara Natural Park, some 25 kilometers away from the center of the district, which was nominated to be “citta slow” in 2015.

