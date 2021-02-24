More than 140 soldiers detained over suspected FETÖ links

  February 24 2021

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces detained more than 140 soldiers on Feb. 23 in operations centered in the western Izmir province over alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Operations were held across 47 provinces in the country, with the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Izmir issuing detention warrants for a total of 148 suspects, 103 of whom were on-duty.

A colonel, as well as lieutenants, majors, captains, sergeants and specialist sergeants were among those sought in the operations against the alleged presence of FETÖ in the Turkish Armed Forces, according to the prosecutor's office.

The suspects are accused of communicating with FETÖ's "covert imams" - senior FETÖ operatives - via pay phone.

Twelve of the suspects belonged to the land forces, while 47 were from air force, 18 from the navy, 38 from the gendarmerie, and 19 from the coast guard. Fourteen of the suspects were graduates of military schools that were disbanded after the coup attempt.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

