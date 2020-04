Some 13,000 from abroad in quarantine amid virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Nearly 13,000 citizens who came from abroad are currently in quarantine in Turkey as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's youth and sports minister said on April 14.

A total of 12,912 citizens are under quarantine at dormitories across 57 provinces, said Mehmet Kasapoğlu.

Over 20,400 citizens left the dormitories after their quarantine time ended, he said.