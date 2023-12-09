Somali leader's son ‘at fault of causing death in accident’

ISTANBUL

The Somalian president's son has been found at fault for causing an accident that claimed the life of a motorcycle courier in Istanbul's Fatih, according to an expert report.

Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the son of Somali President Hassan Sheik Mahmud, crashed into Yunus Emre Göçer, a motorcycle courier, with the car he was driving in Fatih on Nov. 30.

Göçer, who was thrown into the air by the impact, was seriously injured. Paramedics who arrived at the scene took him to the hospital, but despite all interventions, Göçer - a father of two children, one of whom is disabled - lost his struggle for life on Dec. 6.

Mohammed Hassan Sheik Mohamud, whose statement was taken at the police station after the accident, was initially released and then subjected to a travel ban as part of the investigation.

An expert report was prepared within the framework of the investigation into the case.

According to the report, the motorcycle courier slowed down his vehicle while moving to the right lane, but the suspect's vehicle did not slow down and approached the motorcycle, slamming into it from behind with a serious impact and causing the motorcycle to skid to a certain point that could not be clearly determined in the camera angle.

The report stipulates that the motorcycle driver did not violate any traffic rules or had any defect that led to the occurrence of the accident, while the suspect was found to be primarily at fault.