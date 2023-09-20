Solar panels go into service near North Pole

Solar panels go into service near North Pole

OSLO
Solar panels go into service near North Pole

Norway has installed solar panels in its Svalbard archipelago, a region plunged in round-the-clock darkness all winter, in a pilot project that could help remote Arctic communities transition to green energy.

Neatly lined up in six rows in a field, 360 solar panels will on Sept. 21 begin providing electricity to an old shipping radio station, Isfjord Radio, now converted into a base camp for tourists.

The windswept archipelago - also known as Spitsbergen - is located some 1,300 kilometres  from the North Pole.

"It's what we believe to be the world's northernmost ground-mounted PV (photovoltaic) system," Mons Ole Sellevold, renewable energies technical adviser at state-owned energy group Store Norske, told AFP.

"It's the first time anyone has done it at this scale in the Arctic," he said.

Another 100 solar panels are positioned on the roof of the radio station and should cover about half of the site's electricity needs and cut its CO2 emissions.

In summer, the region is bathed in an abundance of sunlight, with a "midnight sun" that never sets.

The solar panels also benefit from the "albedo" effect, the reflective power of snow and ice, as well as low temperatures that improve their efficiency.

Conversely, in winter, the region is plunged in total darkness from early October until mid-February, which makes it impossible for Isfjord Radio to completely give up fossil fuels.

Store Norske is therefore also considering other alternatives, such as wind farms, to further the station's green transition.

The move is motivated by environmental considerations as well as economic factors, with diesel costly to buy and transport, while solar panels are also easy to maintain and do not break down, Sellevold said.

The aim is also to use the installation as a pilot project to see if the technology can be used by some 1,500 other sites or communities in the Arctic that are not hooked up to traditional electricity grids and also need to transition to green energy, he said.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is alarming and exciting

Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

    Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

  2. Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

    Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

  3. Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

    Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

  4. Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

    Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

  5. Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads

    Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads
Recommended
Fitch revises 11 Turkish companies’ outlook to stable

Fitch revises 11 Turkish companies’ outlook to stable
Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts
Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August
Interest rates for deposit accounts expected to rise after new regulation

Interest rates for deposit accounts expected to rise after new regulation
OECD sees sub-par global growth as high rates bite

OECD sees 'sub-par' global growth as high rates bite
Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months

Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months
WORLD Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan said its launching anti-terror operations in Karabakh on Sept. 19 after four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists as tensions escalate between the arch foes.
ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Türkiye, which has a large and competitive auto industry, during a meeting in New York.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.