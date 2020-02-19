‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports'

  • February 19 2020 17:06:55

‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports'

ISTANBUL
‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports

Turkey’s installed solar power capacity stands at some 6,000 megawatts, but this capacity is expected to surpass 10,000 megawatts this year.

Solar energy is a key energy source to mitigate the high costs of Turkey’s imported gas, according to the head of the Turkish Solar Energy Industry Association, GENSED, Halil Demirdağ.

One thousand megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in solar energy will prevent $110 million worth of imported natural gas, Demirdağ told in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Turkey is a major solar energy player due to the country’s abundance of solar energy.

“In solar energy installed capacity, Turkey’s share in the world has reached 1 percent. Turkey is very lucky in terms of geography when it comes to solar energy,” he said.

Turkey, which is highly dependent on natural gas for its domestic energy consumption, imported a total 50.36 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018.

These import costs are seen as substantial on the country’s energy budget, and therefore, the country is focusing heavily on renewable energy investments, he said.

He explained that investments in renewables and solar in particular have lower financial costs, the results of which will see greater installed capacity in Turkey.

Turkey’s current installed solar capacity is around 6,000 MW, but Demirdağ believes this will surpass 10,000 MW this year.

Global installed capacity in solar energy has recently surpassed 500,000 MW, more than 80 percent of which came in the last five years, Demirdağ noted.

In China, considered the world’s biggest solar panel manufacturers with a 90 percent share, the coronavirus outbreak has had an impact on solar production and its supply chain.

However, Demirdağ expressed hope and said that these concerns are already being quelled by Europe’s decision to have at least a capacity of 10,000 MW in solar panel production.

On a related note, Turkey’s clean energy generation received around 2.83 billion Turkish Liras (around $466 million) in incentive payments in January through the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (YEKDEM), according to Turkey’s Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data.

Turkey offers feed-in tariffs for renewable energy plants such as wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and solar through the YEKDEM scheme. The scheme, which started in 2011, supports wind and hydropower plants at a cost of $0.073 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), geothermal facilities at $0.105 kWh, and solar and biomass plants at $0.133 kWh.

In January, a total of 817 facilities, with an installed capacity of 21,049 megawatts, received financial backing under YEKDEM

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  2. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  3. Erdoğan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation 'matter of time'

    Erdoğan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation 'matter of time'

  4. Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

    Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

  5. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver

Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 50 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 50 bps
Private sector foreign debt down at end of 2019

Private sector foreign debt down at end of 2019
Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish, German companies join forces abroad
Oil prices gain with supply fears over Libya, Rosneft

Oil prices gain with supply fears over Libya, Rosneft

House prices increase nearly 10 percent

House prices increase nearly 10 percent
WORLD Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Feb. 19 hat he planned to raise U.S. concerns about human rights during a visit to Saudi Arabia, in particular the case of a Saudi-American doctor facing trial there who was barred from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured.

ECONOMY ‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports

‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports'

Solar energy is a key energy source to mitigate the high costs of Turkey’s imported gas, according to the head of the Turkish Solar Energy Industry Association, GENSED, Halil Demirdağ.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Feb. 20.