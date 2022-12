Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Cult British rock band Soft Machine will take the stage in Istanbul for the first time in its 55-year career. The band, which consists of John Etheridge on guitar, John Marshall on drums, Fred Thelonious Baker on bass, tenor saxophone, flute and Theo Travis on keyboards, will perform at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on Dec 9.