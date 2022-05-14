Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

  • May 14 2022 07:00:00

Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

WASHINGTON
Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time on May 12 that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession.

For weeks, Powell has portrayed the Fed’s drive to raise interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. Under that scenario, the Fed would manage to tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and curb inflation without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.
But in an interview on NPR’s “Marketplace,”” Powell conceded that that balancing act, which many economists have said they doubt the Fed can achieve, could be undercut by economic slowdowns in Europe and China.
“The question whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control,’’ the Fed chair said.

“There are huge events, geopolitical events going on around the world, that are going to play a very important role in the economy in the next year or so.’’
Such comments reflect less confidence in avoiding a recession than Powell has previously conveyed. Just last week, he said at a news conference: “I think we have a good chance to have a soft or softish landing or outcome.”
On May 12, he said that slowing inflation to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target from its current 6.6 percent, according to the central bank’s preferred measure, “will also include some pain, but ultimately the most painful thing would be if we were to fail to deal with it and inflation were to get entrenched in the economy at high levels.”
Europe’s economies are suffering from high inflation, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting spike in natural gas and oil prices.

China’s strict COVID lockdown policies have shut down ports, hindering exports and slowing consumer spending in cities like Shanghai, where millions of Chinese have been largely restricted to their homes for weeks.
In his interview with NPR, Powell also seemed to suggest that the Fed would at least consider raising its benchmark rate by an extremely large three-quarters of a point if inflation failed to show signs of easing in the coming months. Last week, the stock market initially soared when Powell appeared to take a three-quarter-point rate hike off the table.

After repeating his comment from last week that half-point hikes were likely at each of the next two Fed meetings, in June and July, Powell added: “If things come in better than we expect, then we’re prepared to do less. If they come in worse than when we expect, then we’re prepared to do more.”

When asked if ``do more’’ meant a three-quarter point hike, Powell said: ``You’ve seen this committee adapt to the incoming data and the evolving outlook. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.’’

inflation rate,

TURKEY President Erdoğan meets Qatars emir in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Qatar's emir in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

    Turkey not in favor of Finland, Sweden’s admission to NATO: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  3. Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

    Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

  4. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  5. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
Recommended
Twitter execs exit as Musk buy looms

Twitter execs exit as Musk buy looms
Hyundai to announce $7 billion plant in US

Hyundai to announce $7 billion plant in US
House prices to be under spotlight

House prices to be under spotlight
Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company

Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company
Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA

Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA
TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan
WORLD Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

Elon Musk sent mixed messages on May 14 about his proposed Twitter acquisition, pressuring shares of the microblogging platform amid skepticism on whether the deal will close.
ECONOMY Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Soft economic landing may be out of Fed’s control: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time on May 12 that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession.
SPORTS Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Some 618 athletes from 18 countries will compete in the “Tahtalı Run To Sky” races sponsored by Corendon Airlines in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district between May 13 and 15.