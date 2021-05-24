Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

  • May 24 2021 09:16:00

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

LONDON-Reuters
Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Two images of Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have appeared on Instagram in recent days, three months after the BBC aired a video message in which she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.

The images, if verified, would mark one of the few times Latifa has been photographed in public since shortly before she mounted a failed attempt three years ago to escape her father's control by boarding a yacht to sail across the Indian Ocean.

Since then, Latifa and her supporters claim she has been held against her will on the orders of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and a vice-president of the United Arab Emirates.

The sheikh and the UAE categorically deny the accusations.

In April, U.N. rights experts demanded that the United Arab Emirates show "proof of life" for and release Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, 35, after the video aired in February by the BBC's investigative news programme Panorama.

A source close to campaigners who have lobbied for her release said that the two pictures, posted on the Instagram account of Sioned Taylor, were genuine and had been taken recently. Reuters could not independently verify whether Latifa has freedom of movement.

The UAE foreign ministry referred requests for comment on the Instagram images to the Dubai government's media office, which did not respond when contacted by Reuters. When contacted by Reuters via Instagram, Taylor, whose profile identifies her as a teacher at a state-run Dubai school, did not respond.

The first image, posted on Taylor's account on Thursday, shows Latifa outside a movie theatre inside a Dubai mall. An advertisement for a film released in Dubai on May 13 can be seen in the background.

The second image, posted on Taylor's account on Saturday, shows Latifa sitting outside a restaurant with the Dubai Mall in the backdrop.

After the video aired by the BBC in February, the UAE embassy in London issued a statement saying Latifa was being cared for at home by her family and medical professionals and that she would return to "public life at the appropriate time".

Latifa drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai. She was captured off the coast of India by special forces and taken back to Dubai.

In March 2020, a London High Court judge said he accepted as proved a series of allegations made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's former wife, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including that the sheikh ordered the abduction of Latifa. The sheikh's lawyers rejected the allegations.

In late 2018, Latifa's family released photos of her sitting with Mary Robinson, a former Irish president and a United Nations high commissioner for human rights. Robinson subsequently told the BBC that she was "tricked" during the visit and never asked Latifa about her situation.

ARTS & LIFE ’Charlie Bit My Finger’ video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction

’Charlie Bit My Finger’ video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

    Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

  2. Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

    Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

  3. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  4. Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

  5. Polish president in Turkey for official visit

    Polish president in Turkey for official visit
Recommended
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist

Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist
Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors
India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K
Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
Thousands flee Goma city in DR Congo after volcano erupts

Thousands flee Goma city in DR Congo after volcano erupts
WORLD Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Two images of Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have appeared on Instagram in recent days, three months after the BBC aired a video message in which she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.
ECONOMY Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.