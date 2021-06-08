Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

  • June 08 2021 13:49:00

Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

LONDON-Reuters
Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the sites.

Fastly said it was investigating "the potential impact to performance with our CDN services," according to its website.

Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the website showed.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.

Websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News also faced outages.

BBC,

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

    Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

  2. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  3. Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

    Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

  4. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  5. Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House

    Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House
Recommended
Ankara condemns attack targeting Muslim family in Canada

Ankara condemns attack targeting Muslim family in Canada
Raids worldwide as police reveal vast hack of criminal encrypted phones

Raids worldwide as police reveal vast hack of criminal encrypted phones
Brazil braces for third wave of COVID-19

Brazil braces for third wave of COVID-19
Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash
Momentum with Merkel party after victory in key state poll

Momentum with Merkel party after victory in key state poll
Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers

Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers
WORLD Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for April is expected to rise by 63.5% year-on-year, according to a survey on June 7. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.