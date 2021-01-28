Social media abuzz after cartoonist filed complaint against teacher

  • January 28 2021 07:00:00

Social media abuzz after cartoonist filed complaint against teacher

ISTANBUL
Social media abuzz after cartoonist filed complaint against teacher

Hundreds of people from different professions across the country found themselves at court doors for copyright infringement after Erdil Yaşaroğlu, one of the most renowned cartoonists in Turkey, took a legal action against a school teacher for unauthorized use of his works online.

Yaşaroğlu has filed a complaint against Bekir Salih Korkmaz, a school teacher from the Central Anatolian province of Konya, for using his cartoon and publishing it on a website without getting authorized permission.

A social media debate stirred after Korkmaz tweeted that police officers raided his home while he was waiting in front of the computer for conducting an online class on Jan. 18.

Korkmaz said that police officers confiscated his mobile phone and computers while his children were waiting online for the lesson.

Korkmaz explained that he used a cartoon of Yaşaroğlu in a story about “being thrifty and stinginess,” which he published on his personal website because of which the raid took place.

However, questioning the reality of the raid story, Yaşaroğlu wrote on Twitter that he did not demand a “house search” for anyone on the grounds of sharing cartoons without permission.

“It is very sad that Yaşaroğlu underestimated the trauma that my family and I went through. I cannot reconcile it with his artist identity,” Korkmaz said in a video he shared after Yaşaroğlu implied that the story was made up.

Following the spread of the social media debate, Korkmaz stated that he had spoken with Yaşaroğlu and his lawyer on the phone, adding that the cartoonist has given up the case.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Yaşaroğlu said that he has lodged a criminal complaint against internet sites that use his works only for commercial purposes.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

  3. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  4. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

  5. Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

    Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Recommended
Bad weather cripples life in Turkey’s west

Bad weather cripples life in Turkey’s west
Only civilian woman living in Cyprus’ buffer zone dies at 104

Only civilian woman living in Cyprus’ buffer zone dies at 104
Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu
CHP leader warns against social depression

CHP leader warns against social depression
Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough

İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough
WORLD Turkish-origin Swedish officer still missing since disappearance three months ago

Turkish-origin Swedish officer still missing since disappearance three months ago

The whereabouts of Deniz Arda, a Turkish-origin Swedish naval officer who had gone missing in November in Stockholm, remain unknown to this day despite Swedish authorities’ ongoing search activities across the country.
ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.